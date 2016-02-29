Loftus-Cheek agrees new Chelsea deal

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge that runs to 2021.

Guus Hiddink confirmed the club were in negotiations with the 20-year-old in January and he has now agreed a new five-year deal.

Loftus-Cheek has made nine appearances for Chelsea this season and scored his first career goal in the FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United last month.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Chelsea and my focus is on working hard in training every day in order to push on and establish myself in the team," Loftus-Cheek told the club's official website.

"It really means a lot because this shows the club believe in me so I'm really happy.

"The club have done so much for me since I started here as an Under-8 and now I want to repay the faith they have shown in me with my performances on the pitch."

Chelsea also announced that 20-year-old Dion Conroy has also signed a new contract, with his deal running until 2018.