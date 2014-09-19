London named host city for Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 will be the first edition of the competition to be held in 13 cities across Europe, instead of in one or two host countries.

London and Munich had both bid to stage the tournament showpiece and both semi-finals, and it is the English capital that has won the right to do so.

The three matches will be played at Wembley stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000 and has staged the Champions League final twice.