Long: No need for new signings at West Brom

The Midlands outfit parted company with the Scot on December 14 after a six-match winless run left them languishing in 16th position in the Premier League.

Albion are unbeaten in the four Premier League games that Keith Downing has taken charge of and their only defeat since Clarke's departure was against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Hawthorns outfit are now 14th in the table and Long believes they have a squad capable of finishing in the top half despite the fact they are still yet to appoint a new boss.

"We don't need freshening up," Long told the Birmingham Mail.

"We have near enough 25 players. We have six or seven options up front. We're covered everywhere. Steve Clarke did well, he brought in good options.

"I think we're good enough to get into that top half of the table - hopefully get some points over the next games and get back up there.

"We're optimistic of staying up. We're definitely good enough. We have a big squad, with lots of competition for places.

"We've had a good Christmas period. We have got to take confidence from that."