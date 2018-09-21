Long-serving Tabarez signs four-year Uruguay extension

Veteran coach Oscar Tabarez will remain in charge of Uruguay until the next World Cup after signing a four-year contract extension.

Tabarez reached an agreement with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) on Friday to continue in the role he has held since 2006.

The 71-year-old's future had gone unresolved following the World Cup in Russia, where Uruguay lost in the quarter-finals to France.

Under-20 coach Fabian Coito took control on an interim basis for the recent friendly win over Mexico in August, but Tabarez will now return to the bench.

The former Boca Juniors and AC Milan boss, who is in his second spell at the helm, could lead his country at a fourth World Cup if Uruguay qualify for Qatar 2022.

He has reached the knockout rounds on each of the previous three occasions, the best return being a fourth-place finish in 2010.