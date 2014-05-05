Lopez respects decision to recall Casillas

Ancelotti has opted for a rotation system with Real's two goalkeepers this season, with Lopez appearing in every league match so far, while Casillas has been used in Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League games.

The Italian suggested recently that Casillas would come back into the league side in preparation for the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid on May 24.

And if that is the case, Lopez says he will accept whatever choice is made.

"I will always respect the decisions of the coach," he said. "We've a lot to play for in the league but also the Champions League.

"I understand the decision because Iker has to have games. Most important is that Iker reaches the fantastic final on May 24, that we win and that we win these games and be champions of the league.

"This situation isn't common but it's not usual to have goalkeepers so equal or with qualities that either can play.

"We have always respected each other, there is a good relationship and that's my intention, to stay.

"I don't see the problem. The coach will decide who plays. I can only comment on what affects me and my work and commitment to this club."

Lopez also took time to discuss his future in Madrid, underlining his desire to remain at the Bernabeu.

"I don't know about next season," he said. "I have a contract, I feel strong enough to continue and it's a dream to be here.

"What could happen isn't up to me but if it was, I'd be here."