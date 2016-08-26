Lopez returns to Espanyol

Espanyol have confirmed the signing of their former player David Lopez, who rejoins the club from Napoli.

Midfielder Lopez started his career at Espanyol and had loan spells at Leganes and Huesca before moving to Napoli in 2014.

After two years at Napoli, Espanyol have sealed the return of the 26-year-old, who has signed a four-year deal, with an option for an extra season.

Lopez becomes the eighth signing of the transfer window for Espanyol, who face Malaga in LaLiga on Friday.