Lorch brings up 100 PSL appearances

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has brought up his 100th league appearance during the Buccaneers victory over Maritzburg United.

The 27-year-old reached the milestone as he started up front alongside Deon Hotto, as the Buccaneers claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the Team of Choice this past Saturday.

Lorch arrived at Pirates as a 21-year-old after he joined the club from Maluti FET College back in 2015, before making his debut for the club as he spent a few seasons on loan.

The Free State-born winger spent several seasons on loan most notable for Chippa United, where he made his top-flight debut during the 2016-17 season, where he made an immediate impact, providing both assists on debut in a 2-1 victory over Free State Stars, before netting the first of his 18 league goals.

However, the majority of Lorch’s appearances were made in Buccaneers colours – 87 and accompanied by 32 goal involvements.

Orlandopiratesfc.com caught up with Lorch after their win at the Harry Gwala Stadium to reflect on his career achievements thus far.

Today was your 100th top-flight league match, is it something you were aware of?

TL: I wasn't aware until I was told after the game. It's not something I usually check.

What can you say have been the highlights of your career so far?

I think the biggest highlight was in the season where I won the PSL Player of the Season. Ja, that was a big one for me.

Having recently received your first trophy for Orlando Pirates, what do you think it will take for the club to get silverware regularly?

I think we need to be consistent. We need to work hard, we need to play for one another, and make sacrifices for one another. I think if we do that, we'll be able to win more trophies.

You have attained a few accolades in your career so far, what else would you still like to achieve?

With the team, I obviously want to win more trophies. Also, I would like to be Footballer of the Season. That was a good experience for me, personally. I think it is possible to do it again.

Lastly, what message do you have for the Orlando Pirates faithful?

I would like to say they must continue to support us, even when we are not doing so well. They must know that we do our best and work hard to keep them happy.