Los Angeles FC 4 Houston Dynamo 2: Vela inspires LAFC in weather-interrupted MLS clash
After a delay of almost two hours, LAFC returned to beat Houston Dynamo thanks to Carlos Vela's double.
Mexican star Carlos Vela scored a brace as Los Angeles FC defeated Houston Dynamo 4-2 in a match delayed by lightning on Friday.
Former Real Sociedad forward Vela netted twice in a weather-interrupted MLS clash to boost LAFC's hopes of a top-two seed in the Western Conference.
Houston – who are already out of the play-picture and lost 4-1 to Seattle Sounders on Monday – were leading 1-0 through Mauro Manotas' 33rd-minute opener when lightning around Banc of California Stadium halted proceedings three minutes.
After a delay lasting almost two hours, LAFC equalised thanks to Vela's penalty on the stroke of half-time, having been fouled by Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric.
with the equalizer!!!!October 13, 2018
Vela then picked out Adama Diomande with a cross eight minutes into the second half before Walker Zimmerman made it 3-1 for the home side five minutes later.
A Vela chip added some gloss to the scoreline with 12 minutes remaining, while Houston's Andrew Wenger reduced the deficit shortly after.
Another goal from ! His team-leading 13th on the season!!October 13, 2018
The victory saw LAFC move up to second in the west, a point behind leaders FC Dallas and three ahead of Sporting Kansas City.
