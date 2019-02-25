Losing run taking its toll on Huddersfield players – Christopher Schindler

Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler has admitted the club’s losing run is taking its toll on the players.

The Terriers’ defeat at Newcastle on Saturday was their 20th from 27 Premier League games this season and kept them rooted to the foot of the table, 14 points from safety.

“Your daily life, you just think about it as a supporter and it’s exactly the same for the players,” said Schindler, whose side chase their third win of the season at home to Wolves on Tuesday.

“We’re thinking about this the whole day and at night as well and it’s not a good feeling.

“Every player is the same, it’s not just me. If you’re on a losing streak and you try everything and nothing seems to work, it’s just frustrating.

“Eleven points out of 27 games, it’s just hard to accept.”

Schindler, 28, who signed from 1860 Munich in 2016, struck Huddersfield’s winning penalty in their shootout triumph against Reading at Wembley in the 2017 Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

That was the high point of Schindler’s career, but he revealed Town’s current plight is the low point.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “I was in relegation trouble with my former club as well. It was a little bit different because it was my home club, where I played for 17 years.

“Going down with them would have been a big, big knock for me personally, but I’ve worked really hard with a lot of the lads in this changing room to get where we are.

“Losing these games is not the way you want to see yourself, at the very bottom.

“We’re all competitors, all football players, and we’re using a lot of energy to lift ourselves up and go again. To try and focus just on the positive things, it’s hard.”

But Schindler has vowed to keep on fighting.

He added: “Everybody has his own way. For me it’s in my nature.

“In my career I have never got something as a gift. I’m here because I worked really hard for it. When I came to this club I never thought I was going to play in the Premier League.

“We made this happen and I was part of a team that made this happen. I worked really hard for that and I couldn’t look myself in the mirror and feel good.

“To say ‘OK we’ve not had a good season. It’s likely we will go down and with games left, let’s just bring the season to an end somehow’ – that’s not me and I think I can talk for all the other players in the dressing room.

“We have a duty and we are all professionals, so we have to get the best possible out of the last games.”