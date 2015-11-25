Lovren hails 'unbelievable' Firmino

Roberto Firmino has earned warm praise from Liverpool team-mate Dejan Lovren, who described the Brazil international as "an unbelievable player".

The forward had been struggling to live up to the high expectations at Anfield since joining the club from Hoffenheim ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but has shown glimpses of his talent since Jurgen Klopp has taken charge.

Firmino scored in the 4-1 Premier League win over Manchester City as he produced an excellent display at the weekend and Lovren is in awe of the 24-year-old's talent.

"Roberto is growing," the defender told the Liverpool Echo.

"We need to give him time as he's settling into a new country, but he has great talent. We see it every day in training and now we're seeing it in the matches.

"He caused City a lot of problems. He's an unbelievable player. He has so much skill.

"Roberto scored one and could even have got a hat-trick. He creates and he scores. He has so much potential and I know he's going to get better and better for us."