Lovren: LeBron James welcome to my number six shirt!

Dejan Lovren has told LeBron James he is welcome to his number six shirt at Liverpool after the Cleveland Cavaliers star offered his services to the club.

Jurgen Klopp's men are due in the United States later this month as part of their pre-season campaign, with a game against Chelsea in California kicking off their tour.

James, who helped hometown team the Cavaliers to their first NBA title in 2016, posted a photo of a Liverpool shirt with his name and the number six on Facebook along with a message to the club.

He wrote: "s/o [shout out] to Coach Klopp & the Reds. Excited to hear you boys are heading out to the West Coast!! If you need a walk on, I got your back ‪#‎YNWA‬ ‪#‎LFC‬"

Posted by LeBron James on Tuesday, 12 July 2016

Lovren, who usually wears number six for Liverpool, then responded by stating he would happily give up his jersey for 'The King'.

He wrote on Instagram: "If Lebron wants the number I dont mind, he is the king."