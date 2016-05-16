Lovren left out of provisional Croatia squad

Croatia boss Ante Cacic made few surprise calls in his provisional squad for Euro 2016, with defender Dejan Lovren left out as expected.

The Liverpool centre-back was excluded from the international set-up after making demands over his place in the starting line-up, although Cacic said last month that a return for the World Cup qualifying campaign would be possible.

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are included in the 27-man party, alongside Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

Barca youngster Alen Halilovic, who spent the season with Sporting Gijon, has also been called up, along with Leicester City's Andrej Kramaric, who was loaned to Hoffenheim.

"The players on the squad list for Euro 2016 preparations are all ready and we also have a few young Croatian players here," Cacic said after the announcement.

"The friendly matches [against Moldova and San Marino] will serve as a preparation for the first match at the Euros. We have a tough group.

"It is important to enter the field with the best squad and to play with our best players at the finals."

Croatia begin their campaign against Turkey on June 12.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Ivan Vargic (Rijeka), Dominik Livakovic (NK Zagreb)

Defenders: Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk), Sime Vrsaljko (Sassuolo), Gordon Schildenfeld (Dinamo Zagreb), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Dynamo Kiev), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg), Ivan Strinic (Napoli)

Midfielders: Marko Rog (Dinamo Zagreb), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Domagoj Antolic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Perisic (Inter), Alen Halilovic (Sporting Gijon, on loan from Barcelona)

Forwards: Marko Pjaca (Dinamo Zagreb), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina), Duje Cop (Malaga, on loan from Dinamo Zagreb), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim, on loan from Leicester City)