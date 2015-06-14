Low allays fears over Gotze

Germany coach Joachim Low has played down concerns over the fitness of Mario Gotze after the Bayern Munich man limped out of Saturday's 7-0 victory over Gibraltar.

Gotze lasted only 35 minutes of the Euro 2016 qualifier before picking up an injury and limping off to be replaced by Max Kruse, who went on to score twice.

However, Low told RTL: "Mario has got a dead leg. No strain, no serious muscle injury.

"It's just a bruise. He could somehow no longer move."

Germany recovered from a disappointing first-half showing to run in six second-half goals in the match at Estadio Algarve.

The reigning world champions sit a point behind Poland in Group D, with the top two set to go head-to-head in the next round of qualifiers in September.