Low and Germany ready for date with destiny

Low's men will tackle Argentina at the Maracana on Sunday as the tournament comes to its conclusion.

Germany will be brimming with confidence having romped to a stunning 7-1 semi-final victory over hosts Brazil.

Low certainly seemed in a calm mood when he faced the media on Saturday, insisting his side will win if they impose themselves.

Asked what he fears in Argentina, the head coach replied: "I have no fear whatsoever.

"We think we can tap into our potential and, if we impose our game, we will win.

"Regardless of what happens, it's about winning. We know we can write history."

Low also claimed Germany's focus would not solely be on stopping star man Lionel Messi.

He added: "This team is not only Messi; that would be a mistake. Of course, he can decide a match, but they are much more organised."

Skipper Bastian Schweinsteiger was similarly bullish when discussing Germany's chances.

He said: "We are in top shape, all we have to do is tap into our potential."