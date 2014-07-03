Low calms fears of illness in Germany squad

Germany progressed to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup via a scrappy extra-time victory over Algeria last Monday.

Centre-back Mats Hummels missed the last 16 tie due to sickness and head coach Low confirmed that other members of the squad have been impacted.

However, the 54-year-old insists the situation is manageable and will improve before the last-eight clash with Didier Deschamps' men.

"Seven players are slightly ill with flu symptoms," said Low.

"It is not that bad at the moment and it could be partly about air conditioning, the travel, temperature differences.

"I do not want to make a drama of it. We hope the situation will ease."

Low did not mention which players are suffering from the illness, but Hummels did take to Twitter to suggest he is almost fully recovered.

Elsewhere, forward Lukas Podolski will hope to recover from a thigh strain in time to feature.