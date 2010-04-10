Low to consider Kuranyi return

Low, who had pledged never to recall the striker after he stormed out of a World Cup qualifier against Russia in late 2008 when dropped from the squad, said Kuranyi would be on the agenda of a Germany coaching staff meeting.

"The coaches and chief scout, we will meet on Monday for three days to discuss many things. We will surely talk about Kuranyi since there is this issue," Low told Sunday's edition of Bild newspaper.

Kuranyi, 28, is enjoying his best season yet and stands joint-top of the Bundesliga scoring charts with 18. The Brazil-born striker has also set up seven goals as Schalke 04 challenge for their first German championship in over 50 years.

In comparison, Germany strikers Lukas Podolski, Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez have only scored 14 league goals between them this season.

"It is clear that a decision on Kuranyi will be taken before the announcement of the squad on May 6," he said.

Kuranyi, who has won 52 caps and scored 19 goals for Germany since 2003, last played for his country in September 2008.

A month later he left the team, furious at being dropped from the squad against Russia.

Low vowed to never call him up again even after the striker apologised for his behaviour days later.

Germany are in Group D alongside Serbia, Ghana and Australia for the World Cup in South Africa starting on June 11.

