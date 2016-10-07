Low contemplating return to club football abroad

Joachim Low has revealed that he is contemplating coaching a foreign club once his contract with Germany expires after the 2018 World Cup.

The 56-year-old had an underwhelming career as a club coach before joining up with the German national team as Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant in 2004, with the high point being taking Stuttgart to the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in 1997-98, a match won 1-0 by Chelsea.

Low also had unsuccessful spells with Fenerbahce, Karlsruher and Austria Vienna among others, but after guiding Germany to a World Cup triumph in 2014, the former midfielder might have rather more illustrious admirers should he opt to embark on a new challenge when his deal ends.

He told reporters: "There will be talks with the association at some point leading up to the tournament in Russia, but the qualifiers have only just begun, and in due time we will sit down and think forward.

"But it's no problem to go into the tournament with an expiring contract.

"It could be tempting for me at one point to work as a club coach abroad. I love working with the team, but I know everything in the Bundesliga."

Ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic, Low also spoke about Ilkay Gundogan's return to the international set-up for the first time since dislocating his knee cap at the end of last season

He is adamant that the Manchester City star is destined to be an important player for Germany, but that will only be realised if he stays fit.

"He has a long injury lay-off behind him, but also a good start in Manchester," he added. "He knows that he is still missing a few games before he hits top form.

"But he has the ability to influence games positively; his personality on the pitch and his charisma are good.

"He was missing in France [Euro 2016] since he was already injured, like how [Marco] Reus missed the last two tournaments, and I hope he remains stable now.

"I believe that it will be very important for our game in the future."