Low demands greater German efficiency

Joachim Low has demanded Germany "improve their efficiency" as his side aim to book a place at Euro 2016 against Georgia on Sunday.

The world champions were expected to secure their spot at France next year on Wednesday night only to suffer a shock 1-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland - a game characterised by a host of missed chances from Low's men.

A draw will still be enough against Georgia in Leipzig and Low is not anticipating any slip-ups this time.

"We need to improve the efficiency of our work," he told a press conference on Saturday.

"Currently we are not as deadly to our opponents as we have been previously. The players need to understand that when an opportunity comes their way it may be the last one they get in the game.

"We need to sharpen our focus.

"But despite the defeat against Ireland we are on the top of the table and everything lies in our own hands.

"I am convinced our approach is the right way. Apart from one situation [against Ireland] we did everything well. We just failed to capitalise on our many chances."

Low will not be making many changes to his starting XI but he is hoping to get one experienced head back in midfield.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger will take part in the final training session and then we will decide on his availability," he added.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is optimistic Germany will get the job done at the Red Bull Arena.

"We are confident. Of course we did not feel great after the Ireland defeat but we know how we can play. We know as well we will beat Georgia," said the Bayern Munich stopper.