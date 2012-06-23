Low fuming over mole in Germany camp

A day after Germany beat Greece 4-2 to book a semi-final spot, attacking midfielders Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle revealed Low had been unhappy with the lineups being leaked hours before their group games and again on Friday.

"It is unfortunate that this has happened because at 14:00 (local time) all the German media knew. There must be a leak," said Schurrle.

"It is true that the coach talked to us about it and he was not happy. I do not think it is someone from the team because I cannot imagine it being someone from the team," he said. "There must be a leak and it is very unfortunate."

Low made three surprise changes to his forward line against Greece but hours before the game the lid on his secret was blown with several German media outlets running the overhauled lineup.

Schurrle and Reus, along with striker Miroslav Klose, were the three players who had slipped into a surprise starting team that took the Greeks by storm.

There were similar leaks in Germany's three group games.

"I do not know who the mole is but in the end I don't think it was a drawback for us," said Reus, who scored on his Euro debut.