Low: Germany in for a battle with Scotland

The World Cup winners start their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Gordon Strachan's Scotland at Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

Germany begin the match as clear favourites, but Scotland have shown a marked improvement since Strachan took the reins in January 2013 and they are currently on a six-match unbeaten run.

Head coach Joachim Low is well aware of Scotland's improvement and he has urged his team to take the Group D clash seriously.

"Scotland have had no problems in their preparations," he said. "They have a British mentality but they don't play with a British style these days. They try to play good football but are still very well organised.

"They have quality players and have nothing to lose in this match so will play with no fear. We know all about their team and their biggest strength is that they are a team.

"They have good players like Steven Naismith, Shaun Maloney and Ikechi Anya. Darren Fletcher is their best known player playing for Manchester United. He is also the most experienced player.

"They will be motivated, physical and they will run a lot and they are also very good in one-on-one [situations].

"They have won twice against Croatia and drew against the USA and Nigeria and so we know they are a very good team. It will be a difficult match for us."