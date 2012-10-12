Low hails Podolski progress at Arsenal

Podolski joined the Gunners this summer from hometown club Cologne, who were relegated to the second division despite the striker’s 18 league goals.

The 27-year-old has impressed this season with four strikes for Arsene Wenger’s side, and Low has heaped praise on his player, who won his 100th cap at Euro 2012.

"I always said it would be a good move for him," said Low, speaking at his pre-match press conference. "I think the progress he is making at Arsenal is very positive.

"He always has such a positive energy about him and is benefiting from his experiences with Arsenal. I can only say positive things about him, even when he does not play.

"I have always been able to count on him for many years. That makes him indispensable for us. Even if he did not always start games, I always rated him very highly."

By Joe Brewin