Low missing out on 'dream' player in Castro - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel warned Joachim Low that he is missing out on a coach's "dream" after Gonzalo Castro was again overlooked by Germany.

Low named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Northern Ireland on Friday, but Castro – whom Tuchel assumed would be included – was nowhere to be seen among the list of 22.

Castro has been an ever-present for Dortmund so far this term, making nine appearances and scoring three goals but his wait for a first international cap since November 2007 goes on.

Tuchel told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Bayer Leverkusen: "I assumed 100 per cent that he would be included because his performances over a long period have been outstandingly good.

"It is a great disappointment to hear [that he has missed out on the squad] now. He's a very popular player on the team. He exudes an incredible calmness and links with a lot of quality.

"He is incredibly professional; it's a dream to have such a reliable player who is always available.

"I cannot remember a training session without Gonzo. He is always there."