Low not worried after Brazil loss

Germany head coach Joachim Low is not worried about his side's form after the world champions slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in Berlin to end a 22-game unbeaten streak.

In their first encounter since Germany humiliated the Selecao 7-1 in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, a Gabriel Jesus header in the 37th minute proved the difference for the visitors as Die Mannschaft lost for the first time since going out of Euro 2016 in a 2-0 defeat to France.

Low, who guided his side to football's biggest prize four years ago, said he has no concerns about his team, as they prepare to head to Russia to defend their crown.

"Every team, [it] doesn't matter how well-practiced it is, can have a bad day," he said.

"I know [how] we can play and what mentality we have in the team. I actually don't worry a lot.

"So I'm not worried just because we lost one time 1-0 against Brazil."

Low added that he knew the opposition, led by Tite, would be out to avenge their infamous drubbing on home soil.

"It's absolutely okay if the Brazilian soul can now find peace," he added.

"You could expect that Brazil will go into the game with a great motivation and a massive effort and high concentration. You could expect that after that 7-1.

"They may hope to eradicate the defeat with a win today."