Low pleased with 'easy' win over Northern Ireland

Germany coach Joachim Low was pleased with his side's 2-0 World Cup qualification win over Northern Ireland and feels it was a rather effortless victory because of the visitors' defensive approach.

The reigning world champions made it three wins from as many games in Group C following first-half goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira.

Low was delighted his men got the job done after they beat Czech Republic 3-0 at the weekend.

"The main thing is that we got six points from these two games and did not concede any goals," Low told reporters.

"We scored twice early in the game and that meant it was a relatively easy win. Northern Ireland sat pretty deep and they did not change their approach after falling behind."

Nevertheless, Low also saw room for improvement as Northern Ireland threatened twice late in the first half.

"We had to defend a few one-on-ones in the final 15 minutes of the first half and that was rather dangerous," he added.

"Our transition from attack to defence was a bit too slow sometimes. We were a bit careless on occasions."