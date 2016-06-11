Low 'ridiculously excited' for Euro 2016 opener

Joachim Low cannot wait for Germany's Euro 2016 opener against Ukraine and is confident that his side can cope with the pressure of being one of the favourites to win the tournament.

World champions Germany begin their quest to add European Championship glory to their triumph in Brazil two years ago when they take on Mikhail Fomenko's team in Lille on Sunday.

Low's men are widely fancied to repeat a feat achieved by France at the turn of the century and Spain in 2010 by holding both the world and European crowns simultaneously, and the head coach was in relaxed mood when he spoke to the media on Saturday.

"I'm ridiculously excited for it to get started," he said. "The expectations are high, but we're more than capable of dealing with that."

Centre-back Mats Hummels missed both of Germany's warm-up friendlies against Slovakia and Hungary due to a calf problem, but Low indicated that the Bayern Munich man may be fit enough to start against Ukraine.

Low was also keen to point out that Fomenko's side will provide a tough test due to their ability on the break.

"Mats is training with the team again," he added.

"Ukraine are a dynamic side. They are very, very dangerous on the counter."

Toni Kroos joined Low on media duty on Friday, and the Real Madrid midfielder echoed his manager's confidence while also being eager to stress that there can be no room for complacency.

"It won't be easy tomorrow, because Ukraine are not a bad side," said Kroos.

"Everyone's excited for it to get going. That's the reason we're all here."