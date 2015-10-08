Low slams 'unexpected and unnecessary' defeat

Joachim Low has slammed his wasteful Germany side after the world champions slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat in their Euro 2016 qualifier with Republic of Ireland.

Shane Long's goal midway through the second half was enough to secure at least a play-off position for Ireland, who can clinch automatic qualification with a win or a draw where they score at least two goals in Poland on Sunday.

The defeat means Germany still require a point to seal qualification heading into their final game of Group D against Georgia and Low was frustrated with his side's performance.

"We had many chances and did not convert them, and then we make one mistake and get punished," he said to RTL after his side had to wait until the final 10 minutes to record their first shot on target.

"It was an unexpected and unnecessary defeat. We talked about these things beforehand. We handled them well all the time. Just that one time we did not and it was a goal.

"Of course it would have been better to have two or three more training sessions, but that was not the reason for this defeat.

"In the end we lacked the final commitment in the last third when it was about scoring."