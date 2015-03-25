Low unhappy with below-par Germany display

The world champions needed a late Lukas Podolski strike to salvage a draw against Ange Postecoglou's men, having led through Marco Reus' 16th-minute opener.

Goals from James Troisi and Mile Jedinak had put the visitors on course for victory before Podolski stepped off the bench to equalise nine minutes from time.

However, ahead of Sunday's qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi, Low told the DFB's official website: "The game overall was a bit hectic.

"The first half was pretty good from our perspective but in the second half our clarity was missing.

"We have not implemented things in the way we would have wanted to. We know that we have to win on Sunday."

Captain Sami Khedira - who set up Reus' opener - added: "We have only been able to partly implement what we had planned.

"This was certainly not what we planned. We know in the European Championship qualifier the seriousness of the situation, but it does not worry us."