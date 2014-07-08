Low warns referee of Brazil's brutality

Germany and host nation Brazil will meet at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in Belo Horizonte, with a spot in the FIFA World Cup final up for grabs.

However, much of the pre-game build-up has surrounded Brazil and the fallout from their 2-1 win over Colombia on Friday - a match that threatened to boil over.

While Neymar suffered a tournament-ending injury - a fractured vertebra - Brazil were guilty of committing 31 of the 54 fouls that plagued the fixture.

Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was vocal in his assessment of Brazil's "brutal" tactics and coach Low has followed suit, urging the Mexican referee, who missed Luis Suarez's bite on Giorgio Chiellini in the final Group D game on June 24, to clamp down on the South Americans and their physical brand of football.

"The physical energy in the match against Colombia went beyond the limits [permitted] in Europe," Low told reporters on Monday.

"When I saw that match ... in Europe, 22 players wouldn't have ended that match. There were brutal fouls.

"People blocking opponents however they could. It was really over-the-top.

"I hope these really brutal and crude fouls are stopped, or we won't see players like [Lionel] Messi, [Mesut] Ozil, [Mario] Gotze or Neymar, and we'll just see players who go out to destroy.

"This is a World Cup that's full of dynamism and physical force, but I've seen matches where the limits have been surpassed."

Low, who is attempting to lead Germany to their fourth World Cup triumph and first since 1990, added: "Colombia against Brazil was a real fight with numerous fouls from both sides, not just the one foul against Neymar, but many others as well.

"The effective playing time was only 38 or 39 minutes, so there were so many breaks in play. I don't think players and fans like the match being constantly stopped. It's not a good match.

"You saw in the Colombia match many fouls from behind which were really dangerous for the players. Slide tackles from behind and from the side. You have to protect the players when you're a referee.

"That's something that's important for everyone working in football. You have to protect the attackers. They have been roughed-up in a very bad way. I don't think it was a good thing that we saw there."

Germany defender Jerome Boateng echoed his coach's comments, expressing his concern with the border-line approach.

"We've never seen as many fouls like in that match, especially from behind," he said. "Quite a lot of things went beyond what is acceptable.

"We'll just have to impose our way of playing. I'm highly motivated and glad I'm playing here, like the whole team. We're happy and I'm eager to play that match."