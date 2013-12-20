Lowe given Perth Glory role as interim coach

Lowe – previously Perth's assistant coach from 2007 to 2011 - took his first training session on Friday ahead of his first match in charge against Adelaide United on Sunday.

Perth chief executive Jason Brewer believes the appointment is the right fit because Lowe's coaching philosophy is consistent with the club's player development strategy.

"Kenny Lowe is very well respected by his peers for his coaching abilities," Brewer said.

"He has helped nurture some of this country's brightest prospects including many members of our current squad.

"He has a very impressive pedigree in youth development in particular and that is something our club is strongly committed to and will not deviate from.

"We were very fortunate to have someone as credentialed and knowledgeable available to us locally.

"Kenny has also worked closely alongside members of our coaching staff for a long period of time and the transition I'm sure will be seamless."

Glory also announced the appointment of Andrew Ord as assistant coach.

Perth owner Tony Sage confirmed the club would advertise the full-time head coaching position in January, but had already received about 50 expressions of interest.