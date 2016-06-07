Lozano unsure about United interest

Mexico attacker Hirving Lozano insists he is unsure what his future holds despite being linked to Manchester United.

Lozano, 20, is a target for the Premier League club, according to his current side Pachuca.

But with his focus on the Copa America Centenario, Lozano played down suggestions he could be set for an exit.

"I think I'm calm. I have not been told anything," he said on Tuesday.

"I don't know about it and I must concentrate on the national team, finish the tournament and then see what happens."

Lozano came off the bench in Mexico's 3-1 win over Uruguay in their Group C opener.

He already has 21 Liga MX goals in his career, but he remains uncertain over just where he may be next season.

"The truth is I cannot say," Lozano said.

"First, I want to focus on this tournament, give my best and after talking to my club, we'll see what the chances are."

Lozano and Mexico take on Jamaica on Thursday.