Lucas allays fears of long-term knee injury

Lucas lasted just 21 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Anfield, having been brought on at half-time.

Reports had claimed the Brazil international could miss two months of action, but he moved to quash those on his official Twitter account.

He posted: "I would like to let you know that my injury isn't serious and I will be back in a few weeks. Thanks."

Lucas missed much of the 2011-12 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, while a thigh issue kept him out of action for three months last term.

The 27-year-old's revelation will come as welcome news for Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, who is currently without Daniel Agger (calf), Jose Enrique (knee) and Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) as well as Lucas.

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday before a Merseyside derby clash with Everton on home soil three days later.