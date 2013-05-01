Lucas came "really close" to joining Man United

The 20-year-old former Sao Paulo starlet was courted by the Red Devils and Inter Milan during the summer of 2012.

Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson unusually confirmed his interest in the player, but was left angered by the Qatari-owned French club after they splashed out 45 million euros to snatch him from the Scot's grasp.

PSG announced on August 8 2012 they had agreed a deal for the Brazil international, but would allow him to remain in his homeland for a further six months.

Speaking in the June 2013 issue of FourFourTwo magazine - out now - Moura admits being allowed to stay at Sao Paulo until the turn of the year played a part in his decision to choose Paris over Manchester.

"I was really close to signing for Manchester United during the Olympics last year. It wasn't an easy decision but in the end I joined PSG, largely because they allowed me to stay in Brazil until the end of the year.

"And PSG's terms were better."

Lucas made his PSG debut in January 2013 and has made nine Ligue 1 appearances as well as Champions League outings against Valencia and Barcelona.

The youngster represented Brazil at last summer's Olympics and continues to gather plaudits for his powerful displays in midfield.

But Lucas does not expect to captain his club or country anytime soon, as he does not believes he possesses the profile required for the role.

"It's very unlikely that I will be captain in any team," he says. "It requires a leadership profile that I simply don't have."

