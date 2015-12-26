Lucas confident Coutinho will stay at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is hopeful the club can hold on to Philippe Coutinho for the foreseeable future.

Coutinho has developed into a key figure at Anfield since joining Liverpool from Inter in January 2013 and has recently been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, Lucas believes his compatriot, who has a contract until 2020, is too happy at Liverpool to be tempted into a move elsewhere.

"I think we can hang on to Coutinho," Lucas told The Daily Mail.

"The one thing I know, he is very happy here.

"He was at Inter and it didn't work for him, but he has found his feet here and he feels that people like him. He considers that important."