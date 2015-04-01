Lucas keen for Liverpool return after layoff

The Brazilian has not featured since limping off in February's Merseyside derby against Everton, which finished 0-0.

Lucas was back on the bench for Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United before the international break and played 90 minutes in an All-Star charity match at Anfield last weekend.

And he is keen to feature for Brendan Rodgers' side at the Emirates Stadium as Liverpool attempt to cut the gap to the Premier League's top four.

"I feel great," Lucas told Liverpool's official website. "Leading up to the Manchester United game I had a full week of training as well, so it's been two weeks of full training.

"I was available for the Manchester United game, but probably wasn't able to play the whole game. Now I feel 100 per cent.

"Now it's just a question of getting some minutes and training sessions, so that's what I need and what I'm having.

"Leading into the Arsenal game that's going to be good because I will have had three full weeks of training and I'm looking forward to it."