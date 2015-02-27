Lucas Moura ruled out for at least four weeks
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a blow with the news that winger Lucas Moura will be out for at least four weeks with an adductor injury.
The Brazilian picked up the problem in the 2-2 draw with Caen two weeks ago, and has not featured since.
Lucas has been a key component of the PSG side this season, with seven goals in 24 league outings.
But Friday's announcement will see him miss all of March, including a Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco and a Coupe de France quarter-final against the same opponents.
Lucas is also set to miss the second leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Chelsea, which is finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Paris.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.