Lucas pondered Liverpool switch

Lucas Leiva has admitted that he was on the verge of leaving Liverpool in the transfer window, but is pleased that a move never materialised.

The Brazilian midfielder has been with the Anfield side since joining them from Gremio in 2007, but has been struggling to secure regular first-team action in recent seasons.

However, Lucas remains committed to Liverpool and is determined to become an important player once more.

"The transfer window has been very intense, to be honest," he told Liverpool's . "I think the last couple of years, every transfer window my name is [linked with a move].

"Of course there are times when you think you might have to move on and I was very close to moving, but one thing I will always have is commitment to this club.

"I've been here so long and I always said if I had the choice to be here and be happy, I would always choose Liverpool.

"When your future is in doubt, you might have to think of another solution, but I'm happy that it didn't happen and I'm here to fight for the club as I have been doing for eight years.

"I'm just looking forward to a good season and putting Liverpool back where it belongs. I have this chance to say I'm fully committed.

"I've been here so long and I really love this club, I just need to now focus on my performance and help in the way the manager and the staff asked me to help. Hopefully, I'll be an important player for the club this season."

The 28-year-old has a contract with Liverpool, who travel to Manchester United on Saturday, until June 2017.