Lucas unsure over Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva would love to extend his stay at the club as he waits until the end of the season for contract talks.

Lucas, 30, has played an instrumental role under Jurgen Klopp this campaign, making 19 Premier League appearances with his versatility a key.

But the Brazilian, who arrived at Anfield in 2007, is unsure what the future holds with his contract expiring in mid-2018.

"There is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool, I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club," Lucas told UK newspapers.

"I have been here long enough and if the time comes for me to go somewhere else I think I will leave with the feeling that I did everything I could.

"I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well.

"Playing time [is important], I wouldn't like to just be around. I feel I have many years that I can still play at the top level.

"I need to analyse and see what is best for me and the club and then I am sure we will make a decision together."

Lucas helped Liverpool to an important 1-0 win over West Brom on Sunday as they consolidated third spot.

With speculation he could return to his homeland, Lucas said his focus was on trying to help Klopp's side secure a top-four finish.

"In football anything is possible, but going back to Brazil is not my priority at this moment," he said.

"It wouldn't be right for me to talk about this with five games to go when we have a lot to play for. I want to finish the season on a high."