Lucas Vazquez delighted by 'dream' Madrid deal

Lucas Vazquez has reflected on achieving his biggest goal of playing for Real Madrid after signing a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international agreed a new deal on Thursday to keep him at the European champions until 2021, having broken into the first team last season.

Vazquez featured as Madrid won the Champions League in May, scoring a penalty in the final shootout success over Atletico Madrid, and he described his delight at securing his future with the club.

"I am very happy," he told the media. "My dream since 2007 has been to wear the shirt of the first team.

"It wasn't easy, but I'm very pleased to be here. I hope to continue this path and hope to get better day by day to become a better footballer and a better person."

The 25-year-old has started just once in LaLiga this season, where Madrid sit top of the table, one point clear of Sevilla.