Lucescu questions De Boer tactics

Former Inter boss Mircea Lucescu has questioned Frank de Boer's tactics following the Nerazzurri's opening-day defeat at Chievo.

De Boer was appointed Inter boss on August 9 having left Ajax in May and has attempted to implement his 3-5-2 formation straight away.

The early signs were not promising, however, as his new team looked disjointed in Sunday's 2-0 loss in Verona, which came courtesy of Valter Birsa's second-half double.

Zenit boss Lucescu, who spent a short spell at Inter during the 1998/99 season, feels the Dutchman's tactics should not be predetermined and instead dependent on the players he has available.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "A coach should not join a team with a formation already in his mind. Rather he should adapt to the quality of the players he finds, and choose the right tactical set-up.

"A knowledge of the championship is also extremely important, particularly in Italy, where things are difficult.

"De Boer is a football man with an international resume that speaks for itself. If the team helps him, he can help himself.

"With a young team it's easier, the kids follow you. The problems arise with those of a certain age. They have more experience and ideas and, if they are different, they could embarrass a new coach."

Lucescu would not be surprised to see De Boer turn to players he has worked with before if his new charges fail to adapt to his methods.

The 71-year-old Romanian added: "Coaches always try to bring players they know when they join a new club, those who already worked with them or understand their style.

"[Pep] Guardiola does it all the time, and so does [Jose] Mourinho, who has signed [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic for Manchester United."