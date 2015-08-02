Luis Enrique: Barca defence must improve

Luis Enrique called for improvement from his defence after Barcelona lost 2-1 to Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup.

Federico Bernardeschi scored twice inside the opening 12 minutes as Barcelona's final warm-up match before the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on August 11 ended in defeat.

Barca's back four - made up of Jordi Alba, Thomas Vermaelen, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto - were carved up as Borja Valero picked out an unmarked Bernardeschi, who glanced a header past Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the fourth-minute opener at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

The European champions were caught napping again eight minutes later, when Joaquin teed up Bernardeschi.

Luis Enrique, whose team pulled a goal back via Luis Suarez in the 17th minute, bemoaned Barca's defensive display, telling reporters: "We played against a very strong side, but we cannot just let men go clear on goal like that.

"I am not satisfied because we lost and the defence has to improve.

"We must do better, including when we are attacking.

"Our intention is to leave few spaces to our opponents, so evidently things need to be corrected.

"Fiorentina are starting the season with a new coach and have important players at their disposal. Giuseppe Rossi's recovery is a huge boost for the team and I hope he has a great season."