Luis Enrique frustrated with Barcelona penalty misses

Luis Enrique has admitted he is growing frustrated with Barcelona's inability to convert penalties in the wake of Neymar's miss in the 2-1 win over Las Palmas at Camp Nou.

The Brazil international skied his effort over the bar from 12 yards in Saturday's La Liga encounter after Lionel Messi had already failed from the spot on two occasions earlier this campaign.

Neymar's miss did not affect the outcome of Saturday's match, yet Luis Enrique has nonetheless stressed Barcelona must improve from the spot.

"Neymar has been taking penalties with Brazil's national team and for us as well, but it is clear that we will have to improve here," Luis Enrique stated at a press conference.

"There is always room for improvement and penalties are certainly an area where we will have to do better."

Saturday's win was Barcelona's fifth in six La Liga games as they returned to winning ways after the 4-1 mauling at Celta Vigo in midweek, yet Luis Enrique was not entirely satisfied with their attacking performance.

"We haven’t been creating too many chances recently and that’s cause for a bit of dissatisfaction," he added.

"The fact that our opponents have been scoring some fluke goals does not help either. That makes the game much tougher, especially in the last five minutes."