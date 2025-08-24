Watch Fulham vs Man United: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League Super Sunday clash

Watch Fulham vs Man United as Marco Silva and Ruben Amorim seek to build on positive starts in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Man United key information • Date: Sunday, 24 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Neither Fulham nor Manchester United picked up all three points in their first Premier League fixture of the season but both sides gave their managers plenty of reasons to be encouraged.

On Sunday, the two teams will meet with the intention of turning positive play and determined performances into points.

FourFourTwo has all the live stream and broadcast information supporters need to know to watch Man United vs Fulham online and on TV today.

Can I watch Fulham vs Man United in the UK?

Fulham's home fixture against Man United is the second Super Sunday of the season on Sky Sports.

It's a 4:30pm kick-off and Sky Sports' coverage will be live on Sky Sports Main Event as soon as the two earlier kick-offs are wrapped up.

Watch Fulham vs Man United in the US

In the USA, Fulham vs Man United will be broadcast by USA Network.

USA Network doesn't have its own streaming platform but can be viewed online with a such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Fulham vs Man United in Australia

Premier League fans down under can watch Fulham vs Man United through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Man United vs Fulham for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters – a free trial with Fubo (outlined above) is one way you could watch Fulham vs Man United for free.

Watch Fulham vs Man United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home.

FourFourTwo's tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs.

Fulham vs Man United: Premier League preview

Even in defeat against Arsenal, Man United hinted at better times ahead under Ruben Amorim. They looked capable of making things happen and, once Benjamin Sesko came on, of capitalising on them.

The Red Devils haven't done a great deal of remedial work on the goalkeeping, defensive and midfield fronts but an improved showing in the Premier League should be possible on the creative strength of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo alone.

It seems a very long time ago that Joshua Zirkzee squeezed United past Fulham at the start of last season.

Fulham have signed 34-year-old goalkeeper understudy goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte and nobody else. Their starting line-up against Brighton was familiar and, to Silva's credit, had enough about it to grab a point at the death.

They'll be without Antonee Robinson again and could also be missing Ryan Sessegnon, who picked up a knock late in pre-season.

Relying on the qualities of Alex Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez to generate opportunities isn't a bad starting point but it's not much of an end game either.

United will fancy that a repeat of last Sunday's performance would yield a better outcome this weekend.

Cunha was a nuisance against the Gunners and Mbeumo was able to stretch them all afternoon, but there was precious little hope of a clean sheet behind them.

Sesko's introduction from the bench gave Man United an extra dimension. Where the work of the wide players was in vain up to that point, the Slovenian was willing to drag Arsenal's defenders back towards their own goal.

Despite their troubles, United have won five of their last six Premier League fixtures against the Cottagers and have lost to the west London club once in the league since December 2009.

That was the last time Fulham beat United in the league at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Man United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 0-1 Man United

Both teams found goals hard to come by last weekend and a low-scoring game this time around seems the likeliest outcome. If United can replicate their performance, Fulham will find it difficult to keep them out.