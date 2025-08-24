How to watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV details for La Liga clash

Watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid as the Spanish giants visit for Oviedo's first home game in La Liga since 2001, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid key information • Date: Sunday, 24 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET • Venue: Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports/LaLigaTV (UK), ESPN+ (US), beIN SPORTS (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Oviedo, featuring the veteran Santi Cazorla, are newly-promoted to La Liga, returning after an absence of a quarter of a century. They were beaten 2-0 at Villareal in the opening round of fixtures last week, but there'll be a special atmosphere as make their first appearance in front of their fans at the Carlos Tartiere stadium.

The visitors are pretty daunting – Real Madrid are 36-time La Liga winners. Xabi Alonso's men won their first game 1-0 against Osasuna thanks to a Kylian Mbappé penalty, and they'll be looking to kick on tonight.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports 1.

Watch La Liga on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason). Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £15.99 a month.

Watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid tonight.

The game will be shown on the ESPN+ streaming platform. Both English and Spanish commentary options are available on ESPN+.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN+ In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from $11.99 per month.

Can I watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid for free?

You can watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

See also ► La Liga just got easier to watch in the UK and Ireland, thanks to new deal

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Oviedo 1-3 Real Madrid

A rabble rousing goal for the hosts but the visitors' class will prevail and they'll pull away towards the end.