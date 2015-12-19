Luis Enrique hopes to have Messi, Neymar available

Luis Enrique hopes to have Lionel Messi and Neymar available for selection when Barcelona take on River Plate in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Both star players missed the semi-final victory over Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao through illness and injury respectively, but have since returned to training.

Messi had been suffering with renal colic, while Neymar sustained a groin injury in training ahead of the Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

"The team is in good shape," Luis Enrique told a news conference. "We were in good shape in Barcelona and we were good in the semi-final on Thursday and we will be in good shape for the final on Sunday.

"They [Messi and Neymar] are fine and both are getting better: There is still a training session to go and plenty of time before the game."

Barca are looking to win the Club World Cup for a record third time.