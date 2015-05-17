Luis Enrique hungry to add to La Liga crown

Luis Enrique is hungry for further success after treble-chasers Barcelona won La Liga for the 23rd time on Sunday, beating defending champions Atletico Madrid 1-0 to secure the title.

Barca just needed to avoid picking up fewer points on the day than Real Madrid and, although Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a 4-1 win over Espanyol, Lionel Messi's fine 65th-minute effort proved to be enough.

Luis Enrique's men had appeared destined to return the trophy to Camp Nou ever since their Clasico defeat of Real in March and they did all that was needed from them in their penultimate league game, exactly a year on from losing the title to Atletico following a 1-1 draw in Barcelona.

Sunday's triumph secured a seventh La Liga title in 10 years but now Luis Enrique and Barca turn their attention to finals in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League against Athletic Bilbao and Juventus respectively.

"We have two crucial games to play and we must show we are better than our opponents," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"We still have two titles to play for but we have consistency.

"I do not mind how we celebrate the League - the club will decide. We will have a few days to rest and then prepare for the Copa [on May 30].

"The Copa is very special because we are playing a final in Camp Nou, the most beautiful stadium in the world. The [league and cup] double would be a wonderful thing.

Luis Enrique's future was the subject of speculation early in his reign, with reports linking the former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder with a departure, so the 45-year-old is delighted to have made his mark.

"Ten months ago I started here with a lot of changes," he added. "The club came from not winning anything. We knew there was a transition and we tried to do it the best way possible.

"I have not had to prove myself. If you do poorly, they [the club] kick you out.

"If you are average or good, you are criticised. I'm not concerned about the future."