Luis Enrique revels in Barca's spectacular end to season

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique took pride in his team of "champions" after they fought off Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final to end the season with a fourth title.

The Spanish champions closed out yet another successful campaign as only they know how, with a 2-0 extra-time win against Sevilla on Sunday.

Overcoming a numerical disadvantage following Javier Mascherano's first-half red card, Barca battled past the Europa League champions thanks to Jordi Alba and Neymar in extra time after a goalless 90 minutes in Madrid.

The heated victory ensured Barca ended the season with four trophies, having retained the La Liga crown, as well as winning the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, and Luis Enrique had nothing but praise for his players, despite failing to defend their Champions League title.

"It was a spectacular end to the season," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"The script for this final of the Copa del Rey was difficult, as we spent several minutes with ten men against a team like Sevilla.

"We have improved a lot in the defensive aspect and everything we had worked in La Liga has helped us to win the Cup.

"This team is made of champions. We must be proud of these players.

"When the team has had to defend, we have been able to close the gaps, compete and play football. We are proud. It's time to enjoy."

Luis Enrique added: "This year we have won four titles. From six we have won four.

"This team does not have to prove anything. They carry many titles won with different coaches.

"No complaints about my players. We had a challenge that no one else had, which was to win everything, but it was not possible. It was difficult because this is a complex sport."