Luis Enrique: United can emulate Barca revival

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said Manchester United can be inspired by the Catalan club's 2014-15 resurgence this season.

After Louis van Gaal's men dealt Barca a 3-1 defeat in the International Champions Cup in California, Luis Enrique said the Dutchman is capable of turning the Old Trafford club around - who have finished seventh and fourth in the past two Premier League seasons.

In 2013-14, Barca failed to win a major title - the Spanish Supercopa their only silverware - before claiming the treble last term.

"With a coach like Van Gaal and the kind of players they have, it is a team that are going for everything," Luis Enrique said via Barcelona's website.

"In a year a lot of things can happen. We came off the back of a year without a trophy and we won the treble.

"United could do the same, it's a great club."

Luis Enrique was impressed by youth product Sergi Roberto in Barca's defence, after the 23-year-old deputised for the rested Brazilian right-back Douglas.

"Sergi Roberto at right back is another option. The more options we have the better. He looked good playing at full back," Luis Enrique added.

"Douglas didn't play for fitness reasons. He ended the game the other day [against LA Galaxy on Tuesday] a little sore and we did not want to take risks."

The coach was not overly deflated by the two-goal loss, noting Barca were unlucky not to add to their lone goal from Rafinha.

"Hitting the woodwork is part of the game. Today we have not been as clinical as usual. Aside from hitting the post, we created plenty of chances," he said.