Luis Enrique wants new Barcelona signings in January

Luis Enrique has given a strong indication that Barcelona will look to be active in the January transfer window, despite their flying start to the 2015-16 season.

Barca are riding high after defeating rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu before thumping Roma 6-1 in the Champions League at Camp Nou over the last week.

They also have close-season signings Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan to start playing in January once the club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban has been lifted, but head coach Luis Enrique is still keen to do business.

"I am always in favour of reinforcing the team," he said at Friday's media conference.

"We always need to improve – there are always things to be fine-tuned that we can get better at.

"This year you know that we lost players at the end of last season so there are differences with respect to last season.

"I am always in favour of improving things and we will talk about that when we reach the transfer window."

The impressive wins over Madrid and Roma have strengthened Barcelona's chances of repeating last season's historic treble success, but Luis Enrique tried to cool the hype surrounding his team's performances by stressing how far away they still are from achieving silverware.

He added: "Those games have served to get three points in the league and three points to ensure we finish top of our Champions League group - but not much more really.

"We now need to carry on so we can keep winning points so that we can win the different tournaments and reach the finals – there is still a long way to go.

"We don't need to let our morale fall too much when things are not going well, neither do we need to get too excited when things are going as well as they are at the moment.

"There are still two-thirds of the season to go."

Barcelona play Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.