Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch

Luis Muriel has completed his move to Sevilla from Sampdoria after passing a medical at the LaLiga club, signing a five-year deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

LaLiga side Sevilla, who announced the agreement on Saturday, will reportedly pay a club-record €20million initial fee plus add-ons to Samp, who retain a sell-on clause allowing them to profit if the Colombia international moves in the future.

Striker Muriel scored 11 Serie A goals for Samp last season, matching his previous season high achieved with Udinese four years ago, and also contributed a team-leading five assists in his 31 appearances.

The 26-year-old had also been linked with Inter, Lazio and Roma, but is now set to end up in Spain.

Muriel, who joined Samp from Udinese in January 2015, has played in Spain once before in a loan spell with Granada in 2010-11.

He also represented Lecce on loan from Udinese, having previously made his professional breakthrough with Deportivo Cali.

Muriel is Sevilla's third signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Ever Banega and Guido Pizarro.