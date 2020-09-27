Luis Suarez marks Atletico Madrid debut with brace in rout of Granada

Debutant Luis Suarez wasted no time in making his mark at Atletico Madrid as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich suffered a day to forget.

Suarez came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, and Atletico leading 3-0, to announce himself in style three days after his arrival from Barcelona with two goals in a 6-1 rout of Granada.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the first half after nine minutes, with Saul Niguez’s seeing his 16th-minute penalty saved by Rui Silva for the hosts.

Angel Correa and Joao Felix netted before Suarez’s introduction, and he made an immediate impact by laying on for Marcos Llorente to add a fourth.

Suarez scored a fine header to open his account in the 85th minute and, while Jorge Molina grabbed a late consolation for Granada, the Uruguay striker slid home his second in stoppage time.

Goals from Gonzalo Melero, Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales saw Levante come from behind to win 3-1 at Osasuna, while Unai Lopez struck twice, the second of them with just three minutes remaining, to hand Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win at Eibar.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Ivan Rakitic marked his Sevilla return by wrapping up a 3-1 victory at Cadiz, while Real Valladolid and Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw.

If it proved a good day in Spain for the Uruguay international, it was an awful one in Germany for European champions Bayern as they slipped to a first defeat in all competitions in 33 attempts dating back to December at Hoffenheim.

Ermin Bicakcic headed the home side into a 16th-minute lead which was doubled within eight minutes by Munas Dabour.

Joshua Kimmich reduced the deficit from distance with 36 minutes gone as his side attempted to preserve an unbeaten Bundesliga run which stretched to 21 games before kick-off.

However, Andrej Kramaric dashed any hopes of a comeback when he restored Hoffenheim’s two-goal advantage with 13 minutes remaining and then cemented a 4-1 win with a stoppage-time penalty after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had fouled Ihlas Bebou.

Josip Brekalo cancelled out Nils Petersen’s early opener to earn a point for Wolfsburg at Freiburg.

In Ligue 1, Wissam Ben Yedder’s double laid the foundation for Monaco to beat Strasbourg 3-2 despite playing the last 23 minutes with only nine men.

Ben Yedder’s brace either side of Ruben Aguilar’s strike and Mehdi Chahiri’s reply had the home side coasting, but they had to hang following the second-half dismissals of Aurelien Tchouameni and Axel Disasi. Ludovic Ajorque’s penalty set up a tense conclusion.

Angers won a five-goal thriller at home to Brest, while Teji Savanier’s 90th-minute spot-kick earned a point for Montpellier in a 2-2 draw at Dijon.

Nimes and Lens drew 1-1, with Lorient and Lyon also drawing by the same scoreline. There were no goals between Bordeaux and Nice.

In Serie A, Napoli routed Genoa in a comprehensive 6-0 triumph, with Hirving Lozano grabbing a brace.

Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Elif Elmas and Matteo Politano were the other goalscorers at Stadio San Paolo.

Franck Kessie’s first-half penalty and Brahim Diaz’s strike secured a 2-0 victory for AC Milan at Crotone.

Sassuolo scored three second-half goals to win 4-1 at Spezia, while Andrea Favilli’s strike was enough to hand Verona the points at home to Udinese.